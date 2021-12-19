Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 162,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Innodata stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. 231,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.67 million, a PE ratio of 288.14 and a beta of 2.06. Innodata has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 1.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Innodata by 211.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Innodata by 9.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Innodata by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innodata by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Innodata in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

