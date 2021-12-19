InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INNV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, October 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of InnovAge from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $8.17 on Friday. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.13 million. Research analysts forecast that InnovAge will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

