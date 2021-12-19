Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Craig N. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matador Resources stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.40. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

