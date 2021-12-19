Insider Selling: Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) VP Sells 21,210 Shares of Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BRKR opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

