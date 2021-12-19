Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $56,480.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of GO opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.29. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth $104,570,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth $21,584,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 118.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 784,544 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth $15,852,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
