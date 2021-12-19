Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $56,480.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GO opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.29. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth $104,570,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth $21,584,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 118.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 784,544 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth $15,852,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.