Insider Selling: Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) COO Sells $46,100.00 in Stock

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) COO Naihui Miao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ GURE opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 million, a PE ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GURE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Resources during the first quarter worth $92,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gulf Resources by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gulf Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

