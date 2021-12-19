Insider Selling: Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) COO Sells $46,100.00 in Stock

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) COO Naihui Miao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ GURE opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 million, a PE ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43.
Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
About Gulf Resources
Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.
