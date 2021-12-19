Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $2,408,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QS stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 10.85. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 52,419 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after buying an additional 225,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.