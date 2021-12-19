Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Sells $24,900.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $24,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $28,580.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $91,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $94,290.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $93,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $93,030.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $94,740.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 5,063 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $183,685.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $99,690.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $29,459.30.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 428,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

