Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells $82,394.10 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $82,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $86,298.72.

On Monday, September 20th, William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $987,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $24.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

