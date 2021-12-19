Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $21,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $47,385.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $36,925.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $34,265.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $42,615.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Holger Bartel sold 2,488 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $24,332.64.

On Monday, November 29th, Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $60,390.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $48,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $82,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $306,375.00.

TZOO stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $122.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 46.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 51.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 109.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 303.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

