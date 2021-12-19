Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $523.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to post sales of $523.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $515.60 million to $531.50 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $441.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.78.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $5.11 on Friday, hitting $131.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,225. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $99.36 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,305. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,657,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 264,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

