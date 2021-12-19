Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,941,600 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 2,541,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS INTV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.20. 460,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,016. Integrated Ventures has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.
About Integrated Ventures
