Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Down to $122.30

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $122.30, but opened at $113.00. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $115.25, with a volume of 1,361 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,700 shares of company stock worth $2,590,603. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,813 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,523,000 after acquiring an additional 783,179 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,393,000 after acquiring an additional 589,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,742,000 after acquiring an additional 448,316 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

