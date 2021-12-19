Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Trading Up 13.7%

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were up 13.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.09. Approximately 30,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 971,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

A number of analysts have commented on ICPT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

