International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $124.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $444,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,142,380. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

