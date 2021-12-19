International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 46.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,265 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,192,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,610,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 56.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,027,000 after buying an additional 523,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Horizon by 11.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 62,259 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHN. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of FHN opened at $15.78 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

