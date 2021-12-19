International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 28 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 8.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.0% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,996.37 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,065.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,852.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,665.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,558 shares of company stock valued at $35,192,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.