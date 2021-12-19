International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 4,870 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COIN. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

COIN stock opened at $243.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.96.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total value of $7,105,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 696,676 shares of company stock worth $215,138,155.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

