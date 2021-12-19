Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $54.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ITCI opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 105,650 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 119,017 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after buying an additional 106,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

