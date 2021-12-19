Intrua Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 282.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

ONEOK stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

