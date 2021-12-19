Intrua Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $340.44 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $349.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.