Intrua Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 11,000 Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTL. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000.

Shares of NYSE MTL opened at $3.04 on Friday. Mechel PAO has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

