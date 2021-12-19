Intrua Financial LLC Sells 49,263 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,263 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 20,197 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,351,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,252,000.

Shares of XRT stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.16. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

