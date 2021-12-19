Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 64.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,088 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. FMR LLC raised its position in Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 268.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after acquiring an additional 296,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $620.27 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.69 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $625.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.