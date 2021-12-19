Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,972 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,275,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,121,000 after buying an additional 253,935 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,304,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after buying an additional 260,842 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,230,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after buying an additional 335,926 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 971,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

