Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) declared a dividend on Monday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter.

