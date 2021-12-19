Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 54,394 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.