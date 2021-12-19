Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) is Fermata Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 128.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $167.26 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.49 and a 200 day moving average of $163.61.

