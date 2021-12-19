Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PZA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,777,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after acquiring an additional 227,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,091,000 after acquiring an additional 115,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,978,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.