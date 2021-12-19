Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 25.2% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $44,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $384.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.