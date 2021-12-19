Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Investar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $181.00 million, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.67. Investar has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Investar by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 99,334 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investar by 476.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

