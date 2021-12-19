IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $154,420.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $154,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.07 million, a PE ratio of 93.02 and a beta of 0.84.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

