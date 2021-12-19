IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

IronNet stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88. IronNet has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

In other IronNet news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $243,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 384,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,792 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,230,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

