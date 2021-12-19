iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 7.7% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after buying an additional 904,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after acquiring an additional 352,029 shares during the period.

SHY stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $86.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

