iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Increased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,307,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,597,000 after purchasing an additional 967,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,558,000 after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $104.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average is $102.00. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.52 and a 12-month high of $108.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

