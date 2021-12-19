iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average of $78.27. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $62.99 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

