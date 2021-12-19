iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Holdings Cut by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 105,477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,099 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,122,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 12,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.59. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.