iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 368,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,714 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,942,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $71,936,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $472,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.16 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

