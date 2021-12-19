iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $31,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,759,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 148,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,606,000.

ACWX stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79.

