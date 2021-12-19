iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average is $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $70.67 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

