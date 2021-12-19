iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,613,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

