iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,314 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 678.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 127,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $190.94 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

