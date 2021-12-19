iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Reduced by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.00. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

