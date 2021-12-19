iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $462.11 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $461.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.