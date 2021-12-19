iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 655.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,810 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $81.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $84.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.