iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

