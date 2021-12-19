iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 552,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 117,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

