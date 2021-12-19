iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Reduced by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.69. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.