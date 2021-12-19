iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.47. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

