Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Short Interest Update

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 860,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 183,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISLE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,804. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

